TIDAL has a Dolby Atmos treat for HiFi subscribers

If you’re a TIDAL HiFi subscriber, you’re getting a new perk today. TIDAL has announced a new team up with Dolby that will see Dolby Atmos functionality added to some of the music on the streaming service. Support for Dolby Atmos is rolling out over the next few days, but of course, there are some other requirements if you want to listen with Dolby Atmos enabled.

Specifically, TIDAL says that you need a Dolby Atmos-compatible living room device connected to a streaming player that’s running the up-to-date TIDAL app. Compatible devices include the Apple TV 4K, Fire TV Stick 4K, Fire TV Cube, 2nd Gen Fire TV Stick, 3rd gen Fire TV, the NVIDIA Shield TV, and the NVIDIA Shield TV Pro. For the NVIDIA Shield TV and TV Pro, only 2019 or newer models are compatible.

The TIDAL app can also be found on certain Dolby Atmos Android TVs from Sony and Philips, so if you’ve got one of those in your living room, you don’t need a streaming player with Dolby Atmos capability.

TIDAL says that it’s been building out its library of Dolby Atmos music since December, but only some songs on the service support Dolby Atmos. You can find those songs by either navigating to the TIDAL home screen and looking under the “Available in Dolby Atmos” header or by searching for “Dolby Atmos.” TIDAL has put together a number “At Home” playlists feature Dolby Atmos music, so if you’re not sure what to listen to, those might be a good place to start.

In addition, TIDAL will automatically default to Dolby Atmos mixes when they’re available, assuming you’ve got an active HiFi subscription and are listening on a compatible device. TIDAL HiFi runs $19.99 a month and, in conjunction with the launch of Dolby Atmos, TIDAL is offering 60-day HiFi trials to new subscribers.