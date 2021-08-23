Tic Tac launched its own ‘UFO’ full of breath mints into space

Tic Tac, the brand that sells small capsule-shaped breath fresheners, has capitalized on this summer’s UFO trend by sending a big mint-shaped vessel into space. The event took place earlier this month amid more pressing matters but caught the public’s eye today when Tic Tac shared a video of its minty ‘UFO’ with Earth as a backdrop.

It was only a matter of time before Tic Tac took advantage of the popular ‘tictac’ nickname the public has used to describe a UFO witnessed by the US military. The UFO was given that name due to its alleged Tic Tac-shaped design, which paved the way for the Tic Tac brand to, you know, put its own mint-shaped UFO in space.

Know anyone obsessed with Tic Tac mints in space like we are? Why not tag a friend to help us make a connection. We might just share a refreshing plot twist pic.twitter.com/OgcU51MIdW — Tic Tac USA (@TicTacUSA) August 23, 2021

The launch took place between Ferrero, the company behind the Tic Tac brand, and UK-based aerospace firm Sent Into Space. The confectionery company first announced its plan to launch a “custom space vessel” packed full of mints in late July, later pulling off the stunt on August 4.

Customer-submitted messages about the breath fresheners were displayed on the vessel’s built-in screen, giving any aliens who may have been nearby the opportunity to find out what the small candies inside of the vessel were about. The ‘UFO’ was filled with limited-edition Tic Tac packs, according to Ferrero.

We send our best. We send our bravest. We send our freshest. Big things are coming to space travel. #TicTacUFO pic.twitter.com/03q1jDqQJ7 — Tic Tac USA (@TicTacUSA) August 6, 2021

Sent Into Space used high-altitude balloons to send the small capsule into space, resulting in the very amusing video Tic Tac shared on its Twitter account today. The space flight lasted just under three hours. Tic Tac says that 100 people have the chance to get one of the space Tic Tac packs by following instructions that’ll be posted on the brand’s social media accounts.