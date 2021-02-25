Thousands of stands with built-in USB ports recalled over shock risk

The US Consumer Product Safety Commission has highlighted a recent recall involving side stands (accent tables) that feature built-in charging receptacles, including USB ports. The reason, according to the recall notice, is a wiring problem that may cause users to be shocked when they plug a device into the stand. Owners are warned to stop using the tables and to wait for a replacement.

The new recall comes from Jimco Lamps and involves two of its brands: J Hunt and Co. and J Hunt Home. Around 99,000 of these accent tables with charging receptacles have been recalled in the United States, as well as around 11,000 units that were sold in Canada.

The cause behind the safety risk — that users may get shocked when they plug something in — is fairly simple. The recall notes that the charging receptacles, including the USB ports, may have been wired with a reversed polarity, meaning the neutral and ‘hot’ wires may have been accidentally flipped.

The company hasn’t received any reports from consumers about injuries or any other incidents involving the recalled accent tables. If you own an accent table with charging ports from Jimco Lamps, you should head over to the US CPSC’s website to see the full list of recalled item numbers.

The impacted accent tables were sold at a number of stores in the US, including Marshalls, TJ Maxx, and HomeGoods; in addition, they were sold on Amazon and select other online retail websites from May to December 2020. The company says consumers who own one of these tables should stop using the charging port; they can either get a replacement table from the company or request a refund.