Thousands of cases of canned dog food recalled over risky vitamin level

The latest dog food recall comes from Fromm Family Foods, though it doesn’t have anything to do with the salmonella or aflatoxin that was behind numerous recalls earlier this year. This time around, the dog food is being recalled because it may have higher than expected levels of vitamin D, which could lead to health problems, including kidney troubles.

The recall covers around 5,500 cases of Fromm’s Four Star Shredded Entrée canned dog food, the announcement reveals. These cans were distributed to pet stores across the US; they’re packaged in 12oz cans and feature the Best-By date “08/2024.” Specific products covered by the recall include shredded turkey, pork, chicken, and beef.

The company is voluntarily recalling these cases of canned dog food after its analysis found potentially high levels of vitamin D. Dogs that consume too much of this vitamin may experience symptoms like weight loss, an increase in thirst, greater than usual drooling, and more. Very high levels of vitamin D could lead to serious health outcomes.

Anyone who purchased one of these recalled products should monitor their dog for symptoms and seek veterinary care if their dog displays any. Fortunately, the company hasn’t received any reports of issues in dogs resulting from the canned food.

The company says that it has corrected the issue that resulted in the high vitamin levels so that it won’t happen again. Consumers who purchased any of these recalled cans of dog food are told to return the product unused for a refund. The full identifying details for the recalled lots can be found in the recall notice on the FDA’s website.