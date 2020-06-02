This new Pokemon Sword and Shield DLC trailer confirms more than we expected

As promised, The Pokemon Company and Game Freak released new information about Pokemon Sword and Shield‘s expansion pass this morning. That was done by way of a new trailer that clocks in at just over three-and-a-half minutes long. There are details about both expansions – The Isle of Armor and The Crown Tundra – in the trailer, but perhaps most importantly, we get a release date for The Isle of Armor.

With the COVID-19 pandemic still forcing many people to work from home, there was some question about whether or not Sword and Shield‘s first expansion, The Isle of Armor, would be delayed. Game Freak was originally targeting a June release date for the expansion, and it appears the COVID-19 pandemic didn’t have any major impact on those plans, as this trailer announced a June 17th release date for it.

The trailer is from The Pokemon Company Japan with no media from The Pokemon Company International in sight, leaving some uncertainty as to whether that June 17th release date is a global one or a Japan-only one. In recent years, The Pokemon Company has moved away from regional release dates and opted for worldwide ones instead, suggesting that The Isle of Armor will be out everywhere on June 17th, but regardless, we’ve asked The Pokemon Company International for clarification and will follow up if we receive any.

Aside from The release date for The Isle of Armor, we get a look at the new legendaries that will be joining the Pokedex in both expansions, along with a number of returning Pokemon. It looks like the Bulbasaur and Squirtle lines are on the way back, with special Gigantamax forms for Venusaur and Blastoise. We’ll also see a large number of legendaries from previous games return, with Mewtwo, Lugia, Ho-oh, Groudon, Kyogre, Dialga, Palkia, Zekrom, Reshiram, Xerneas, Yveltal, Lunala, and Solgaleo all spotted in this trailer.

Just as Game Freak teased when these expansions were first announced, Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres are all there too, only they have different looks this time around. Hopefully we’ll learn what that’s all about soon, but for now, give the trailer embedded above a look – we’ll update this post if The Pokemon Company International gets back to us about The Isle of Armor‘s global release date.