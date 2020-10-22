This is the first image of Tom Holland as Uncharted’s Nathan Drake

The Uncharted movie is a project that’s been in the works for a long, long time, but now we’re seeing some light at the end of the tunnel. With a release date set for July of next year, star of the movie Tom Holland today shared the first image of him in the role of Nathan Drake. While on the surface Tom Holland might seem like a strange choice for the role of Nathan Drake – the actor is already Spider-Man, after all – the image does show a rather surprising resemblance to the video game icon.

Part of that is in the clothes, for sure, as Holland is wearing Drake’s familiar outfit in the image, but whatever it is, Holland does seem to fill the role of a young Nathan Drake quite well. Video game movies are often middling at best and straight up bad at worst, but this image and the apparent commitment to getting the look of Nathan Drake right might give Uncharted fans hope that the movie will turn out to be good.

In any case, this image of Holland isn’t the only picture we’ve got coming from the set of the Uncharted movie today. Nolan North – the actor who voiced Nathan Drake in the Uncharted video games – was also invited to the set and shared a few images from his time there on Twitter. We don’t get to see a whole lot, but there are pictures of a couple of props that certainly seem to fit the Uncharted theme. There’s also a rather charming picture of North and Holland chatting it up on the set.

Like looking into a mirror! Proud to have @TomHolland1996 continuing the Drake legacy! Absolutely smashing it!

Thanks for the set visit!!@unchartedmovie pic.twitter.com/sfiFYUJVyH — Nolan North (@nolan_north) October 22, 2020

Assuming the Uncharted film meets its July 16th, 2021 release date (which might be out of the question if the pandemic is still in full swing then), it’ll be the end of quite the odyssey for this movie. The Uncharted film has been in development in some form or another since 2008 and has spent the last decade and change in development hell, frequently trading out directors, writers, and actors as Sony continued saying that the movie was going to happen.

Now, though, the film has gained some real traction, with Holland confirming earlier this week that he’d finished filming his scenes. It looks like we’re finally getting the Uncharted movie after all these years, and now that we’ve had our first look at Holland in the starring role, we’ll be looking forward to the film’s first trailer.