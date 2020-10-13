This is Apple’s 2020 iPhone line-up: $399 to $1,399

Apple has officially unveiled its 2020 iPhone lineup after months of leaks and speculation, announcing everything from a relatively budget-friendly ‘mini’ phone to its latest and greatest flagship models. There’s a lot to be excited about this time around, including the arrival of the LiDAR Scanner on the iPhone, improved camera capabilities, and more. Which iPhone models will be sticking around, which are on their way out for good, and what can you expect from this lineup? Here’s everything you need to know.

The 2020 iPhone lineup

During its event today, Apple introduced the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max, each of which has a fairly self-explanatory name. The iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max models are quite obviously targeted at the diehard mobile users who want the latest and greatest in smartphone technology…and who are willing to pay a premium to get it.

Then you have the iPhone 12, Apple’s base flagship model, and the smaller iPhone 12 mini for those who prefer a smaller form factor and who want a lower price tag. Both of these models feature the A14 Bionic, dual-cameras, and Super Retina XDR displays with a Ceramic Shield front cover. The most notable aspect of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini is the 5G connectivity, ensuring the phones support the budding next-gen mobile connectivity tech.

The iPhone 12 Pro models have more to offer buyers who are willing to spend more, including a more advanced camera system, LiDAR Scanner for improved image quality and enhanced AR experiences, and a higher base storage capacity — as well as the 5G connectivity found across the entire iPhone 12 lineup, of course.

Prices

How much you’ll pay for an iPhone in 2020 depends, of course, on which model you choose and what features you’re looking for. Buyers who are most concerned about price can pick up the latest iPhone SE model for $399 USD, whereas the iPhone XR now starts at $499 USD and the previous-gen iPhone 11 starts at $599 USD. The iPhone XS and XS Max models were discontinued following the iPhone 11 launch, but can still be found on the used market at various price points.

If you’re only interested in the latest offerings, however, you’re looking at a starting price of $699 USD for the iPhone Mini and $799 USD for the iPhone 12; these models are offered with storage capacities ranging from 64GB to 256GB in red, blue, green, white, and black color options. The higher-end iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max models, meanwhile, have a base storage capacity of 128GB with 256GB and 512GB options; the starting prices sit at $999 USD and $1,099 USD, respectively. The highest-end model with maxed out features — the iPhone 12 Pro Max with 512GB of storage — will cost you $1,399 USD.

As expected, Apple and the major carriers are offering a variety of trade-in specials and promotions on the new phones, giving consumers the opportunity to get the handsets at a discount or with a lowered monthly device payment. Check out your preferred carrier to see which deals you qualify for or head over to Apple’s online store to see the current deals for your region.