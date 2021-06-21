This 3-second video should get you excited about SpaceX

SpaceX has just shared images and a video of its Falcon 9 first stage rocket successfully returning to Earth following the company’s GPS III-5 mission launch. In addition to some of the best images we’ve seen of a rocket landing, the video also gives viewers a simple, mesmerizing video of the Falcon 9 first stage smoothly dropping from the sky to the droneship at sea.

Lockheed Martin’s GPS III-5 space vehicle recently launched on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The launch, which was SpaceX’s second this month, was a success from start to finish. The event concluded with the first stage landing on SpaceX’s ‘Just Read the Instructions’ droneship.

View from the droneship of Falcon 9’s landing pic.twitter.com/vk9KP2vPhC — SpaceX (@SpaceX) June 21, 2021

As with past launches, SpaceX shared videos and images from this launch, one of which makes a huge impression in only a few seconds. Viewers get a front seat look at the rocket as it first appears like a glowing fireball in the sky. Within seconds, the first stage appears to slam into the droneship as effortlessly as one may land an RC plane.

Falcon 9's first stage returns to Earth and lands on the Just Read the Instructions droneship after launch of GPS III-5 pic.twitter.com/UtieBJMAYh — SpaceX (@SpaceX) June 21, 2021

The video is joined by some excellent images of the Falcon 9 first stage after it lands on the droneship, including one particularly dramatic shot of the rocket surrounded by a dim evening sky and a coastline full of lights. Of course, this is only part of the growing library of impressive SpaceX media.

For example, the company previously shared a video of its massive silo-like Starship SN10 rocketing into the air before gracefully falling and, finally, managing to successfully right itself to land unscathed back on Earth. In addition to its Twitter account, you can check out many of these videos on SpaceX’s YouTube Channel.