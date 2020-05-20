These Aura Blue Galaxy Buds+ were worth waiting for

Back in February, Samsung unleashed the Galaxy Buds+. This improved version of the Galaxy Buds boasted a better battery life and improved sound quality over the original, making them a good choice for those in the market for wireless earbuds. If you’ve been thinking about picking up a pair but haven’t taken the plunge yet, then you might like to know that the Galaxy Buds+ are available in a new color beginning today.

Samsung has launched a new “Aura Blue” color scheme, which joins the existing black, red, white, and light blue models. The Aura Blue model has a much deeper color than the light blue one, so if you really like blue, this is probably the pair to get.

Of course, we had some inkling that these new Galaxy Buds were on the way, as rumors earlier this month suggested this much. They match the Aura Blue Galaxy S20+ pretty well, as you’d expect, so if you’ve already got that phone in your pocket, you now have a complementary color option when it comes to wireless earbuds.

It seems that these new Galaxy Buds are only available at Best Buy, at least for the time being. Best Buy is the only retailer listing the Aura Blue model at the moment – even Samsung doesn’t have the new color listed on its website. This may all change in the future, but for now, it appears that the Aura Blue Galaxy Buds+ are exclusive to Best Buy.

Like all of the other models, the Aura Buds Galaxy Buds+ will run you $149.99. Orders are open now at Best Buy, with the retailer saying that it’ll ship them by Friday, May 22nd. We’ll see if the Aura Blue Galaxy Buds+ head to other retailers in the future, but for now you can check out the listing over on Best Buy’s website.