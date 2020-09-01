The Xbox Series S isn’t official but Microsoft can’t stop mentioning it

For some time now, we’ve been hearing rumors that claim Microsoft is planning to release two consoles side-by-side in the next generation: the already-revealed Xbox Series X, and the less expensive (and notably unconfirmed) Xbox Series S. Reports about a pair of consoles have been circulating since before Microsoft even announced the Xbox Series X, but Microsoft has kept its lips sealed on that rumored second console.

At this point, the Xbox Series S has to be one of the worst-kept secrets in gaming. Even though Microsoft hasn’t talked about the Xbox Series S officially, references to the console were spotted in early August on packaging for an Xbox One controller – an official Xbox One controller, no less.

I got a new controller for my Xbox since mine was broken. Interestingly enough, the Game Pass Ultimate trial code sheet mentions the unannounced @Xbox Series S. It’s definitely a thing. pic.twitter.com/GX1rOYG5g7 — Brendan (@BraviaryBrendan) August 31, 2020

Fast forward to today and we’re seeing yet another reference to the Xbox Series S on a first-party Microsoft product. Twitter user BraviaryBrendan (via Eurogamer) published images of a Game Pass Ultimate trial code that references Xbox Series S directly. “Includes Xbox Live Gold and unlimited access to over 100 high-quality games on Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, and Windows 10,” the code card reads.

At this point, it seems safe to assume that the Xbox Series S is indeed a real product, because this seems way beyond a mere typo. In a follow-up tweet, BraviaryBrendan says they purchased the controller directly from Microsoft, so it’s possible that these cards were made in advance of a planned Xbox Series S reveal that was ultimately delayed, but the cards were shipped with controllers anyway.

At the end of it all, it really feels like we’re closing in on an Xbox Series S reveal, but when that will happen is anyone’s guess. Time is running out though, as Microsoft has committed to a November release for the Xbox Series X. We’ll keep an eye out for more information, so stay tuned for that.