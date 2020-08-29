The Sims 4 is getting its own major Star Wars crossover

Only months after the end of Fortnite‘s big Star Wars crossover comes a similar tie-in with another popular game: The Sims 4. This time around, players will be able to interact within the Star Wars universe, blending the humor and style of The Sims with popular characters like Stormtroopers and objects like the Millennium Falcon. The new expansion, which is titled “Journey to Batuu,” was recently detailed in a new video.

The new game pack will be a big one, putting players within the Star Wars universe, specifically one home to familiar elements like the cantina and other destinations. Players will be able to socialize with aliens, participate in lightsaber training sessions, play sabacc, acquire decor and new recipes, and more.

This expansion pack will focus on the newer entries in the Star Wars universe, namely the First Order and the Resistance. These two collectives are fighting for control of Batuu in the game, and EA says that the player’s own Sims will determine the outcome of this battle.

The players will be presented with special missions and challenges as part of this, influencing the game toward the light or dark side depending on the outcome of each mission. During these trials, players will also unlock new outfits, critical missions, and get access to starfighter rank.

The Sims 4 players will be able to grab the new “Journey to Batuu” game pack starting on September 8. The game and related pack are available on the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC through Steam and Origin. Full details on the Journey to Batuu expansion pack can be found on The Sims website here.