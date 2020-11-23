The Roku Channel gets AMC+ as its latest premium option

Roku, the top streaming platform in the United States, has added another premium video option, enabling users to access the AMC+ platform. The channel addition arrives on Roku devices, including set-top boxes, sticks, and smart TVs, as consumers continue to abandon traditional pay-TV services in favor of streaming.

AMC+ is a subscription from AMC that bundles content from multiple networks/services, including horror service Shudder, IFC Films Unlimited, and Sundance Now — all of this in addition to AMC content like The Walking Dead, of course. AMC+ shouldn’t be confused with AMC Premiere, which doesn’t include things like Shudder.

AMC+ was already available on multiple platforms, including Comcast’s Xfinity, Sling TV, Amazon Prime Channels, Dish, and Apple TV. The latest addition to the list is Roku, which has long dominated the streaming market. The service can be accessed in The Roku Channel, which offers users access to free content in addition to the optional premium platforms.

Roku users have access to a variety of premium subscription options, including HBO, Showtime, Starz, and Epix, as well as options like ‘Nick Hits’ and Noggin for kids, Hallmark Movies Now and Sundance Now, and more niche offerings like Shudder and AcornTV (for international programming).

The Roku Channel is free for anyone to access, including non-Roku users on select other platforms, but the premium subscriptions require users to sign up and pay, of course. AMC+ is priced at $8.99/month for those on The Roku Channel.