The Roku Channel free movie streaming app launches on Amazon Fire TV

Home entertainment company Roku has announced that its ‘The Roku Channel’ streaming app is now available on Fire TV devices, a somewhat surprising expansion of the app that was originally limited to only Roku devices. Roku first expanded the streaming platform to desktop and mobile browsers, and most recently it launched a standalone Roku Channel app for iOS and Android. This time around, you can download the app through the Amazon App Store for Fire TV.

The arrival of The Roku Channel on Fire TV gives diehard Amazon customers a new free streaming entertainment option without requiring them to invest in a second hardware platform. This is particularly useful for those who own a smart Fire TV, which has the platform built-in. The Roku Channel remains free to use with optional paid add-ons.

Assuming you have an Echo speaker or a Fire TV device with a voice remote control, you’ll be able to access the free streaming app using the voice command, “Alexa, find The Roku Channel app.” Roku notes that Fire TV users won’t need an account to sign into The Roku Channel on Fire TV, the same login-free access provided on web.

As with other free streaming services, The Roku Channel is an ad-supported platform; users get access to thousands of movies and TV show episodes, according to the company, which also offers premium add-on content for customers who are willing to pay. The platform largely features older shows and movies, though the lineup includes notable titles like Free Willy and Hell’s Kitchen.

More than 115 live and linear streaming channels are also available in addition to the on-demand content, plus Roku splits the family- and kid-friendly content up in its own section. The Roku Channel joins other ad-supported offerings like Tubi, Crackle, Pluto TV, and more in offering an alternative to paid streaming services.