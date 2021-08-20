The Ringer and WWE are bringing original wrestling podcasts to Spotify

The Ringer, which now serves as a Spotify studio following the company’s acquisition, has teamed up with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) to launch a new series of original podcasts. The collaboration will bring a refreshed version of “The Masked Man Show,” according to Spotify, as well as multiple other efforts.

“The Masked Man Show” will return as a “refreshed” audio series called “The Ringer Wrestling Show,” according to Spotify, which says that the refreshed version will increase the rate at which content is published. Beyond that, The Ringer fans can expect a narrative audio series from Bill Simmons, founder of The Ringer.

The podcast collaboration will also produce live chats with hosts following big WWE PPV events. WWE personality Evan Mack will get his own spot on The Ringer with his “MackMania” podcast, Spotify revealed, also stating that new “The Ringer Wrestling Show” episodes will be made ringside at the upcoming WWE SummerSlam in Vegas.

By the sounds of it, this is only the start of new content coming from The Ringer and WWE to Spotify’s podcasting platform, which has grown substantially to become an exclusive home for a growing number of audio shows. In a statement about this latest audio endeavor, Bill Simmons said: