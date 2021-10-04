The Last of Us Part II leads a big October for PlayStation Now

October is almost a shockingly big month for PlayStation Now, as the service is getting several big-name releases. In all, seven games are heading to PlayStation Now in October, and headlining the group is none other than The Last of Us Part II. It’s hard to imagine there’s any significant number of The Last of Us fans who haven’t played the sequel yet, but if you’re in that group, you’ll soon be able to play it as part of PlayStation Now.

While any month featuring The Last of Us Part II would be a big month for PlayStation Now because of that game alone, The Last of Us Part II isn’t the only addition worth talking about. Also new in October is Bethesda’s Fallout 76, a game that was controversial on release for the state it launched in. If you have a PlayStation Now subscription and dodged Fallout 76 at launch because of negative reports from day one players, this is an excellent chance to see if things have improved at all.

Desperados III is another big name landing on PlayStation Now this month, and it’ll be joined by four more titles: Final Fantasy VIII Remastered, Victor Vran: Overkill Edition, Yet Another Zombie Defense HD, and Amnesia: Collection. We’re guessing the timing of some of these additions – namely Victor Vran: Overkill Edition and Amnesia: Collection – isn’t coincidental considering October is the month for all things spooky.

One thing to note is that Victor Vran: Overkill Edition is already available on PlayStation Now in the EU, so our friends across the Atlantic are only getting six games in October rather than all seven. We also don’t know when any of the games are leaving save for The Last of Us Part II, which will be departing on January 3rd, 2022. So, perhaps make that a priority if you haven’t played The Last of Us Part II and want to jump on it while it’s on PlayStation Now.

All in all, this is a huge month for PlayStation Now. Future months aren’t likely to be this packed with notable titles, but we’re always open to being surprised. All seven of these games will be going live on PlayStation Now on Tuesday, October 5th, so look for them to drop tomorrow.