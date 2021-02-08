The Falcon and The Winter Soldier trailer gives fans a treat at Super Bowl

WandaVision, which premiered in January, had people talking about superhero flicks again, whether good or bad. Of course, it’s common knowledge by now that it wasn’t supposed to be Marvel’s first Phase 4 drop but that still miraculously worked out in its favor. It won’t be the only one for long, though, as Marvel pretty much reminds everyone with a serving of a new trailer for buddy-cop mini-series The Falcon and The Winter Soldier at Super Bowl.

Sam’s and Bucky’s frenemy relationship was actually supposed to be the first to air last year. COVID-19 naturally put a dent in that schedule and WandaVision came first instead of even the Black Widow film. We will find out next month whether that was a fortuitous accident indeed.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier is almost like a Captain America reunion, with many of the cast from both Winter Soldier and Civil War reprising their roles, though with slightly different hats on, almost literally. It’s no secret by now that The Falcon was chosen to inherit Cap’s mantle but, if the trailer is any indicator, he still has issues accepting that, not to mention mastering the iconic shield throw.

The series also brings back Sharon Carter, a.k.a. Agent 13, who was on the run since Civil War. Her fate after the Snap has never really been officially established so we might finally have some answers there. The big bad is, of course, Baron Zemo who might finally don his probably inconvenient comic book costume.

After the more comical but also more emotional atmosphere WandaVision, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier is clearly aiming for a more action-oriented “good cop, bad cop” treatment, one that will explore the chemistry between the two other fielders of Captain America’s shield, at least in the comics. The six-part series will air on March 19th, exclusive to Disney+, of course.