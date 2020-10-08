The Expanse gets an official Season 5 release date and trailer

Hit science fiction show The Expanse will be returning with a new season soon, Amazon has announced. The company saved the show after it was canceled by SyFy, its original network, bringing the series over to the Prime Video platform. We’ve already seen an Amazon original season from the company, the latest example of which will arrive in a couple of months. Joining the premiere date announcement is an official trailer.

The Expanse premiered on Syfy back in late 2015, quickly climbing to the top ratings among science fiction shows. Despite the popularity, the expense of the series alongside certain rights restrictions meant the network couldn’t feasibly keep it around, leading to its cancelation after season three.

This year, the battle for humanity will hold a world captive. The Expanse returns December 16. pic.twitter.com/Ofky6Jsb7T — The Expanse (@ExpanseOnPrime) October 8, 2020

It’s not surprising that the show as shopped around streaming companies given its popularity; Amazon ultimately nabbed rights to the series, making it an Amazon Original series. The company released its first season in the show in December 2019, earning favorable reviews from fans. The show’s fifth season will similarly launch in December, Amazon revealed in a tweet.

The accompanying trailer is sufficiently long at more than two minutes, giving fans a solid look at the season that’s only a couple of months away. You will, of course, want to be caught up on the series before watching the trailer in order to avoid show spoilers.

You’ll need an Amazon Prime Video subscription in order to watch the show for free, otherwise, you’re going to have to pay for the digital content. The Expanse includes support for Amazon’s Watch Party feature, which enables subscribers to watch the show at the same time. All four current seasons are available now in up to Ultra HD HDR quality.