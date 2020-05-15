Terraria Journey’s End 1.4 changelog is so big it needs a table of contents

Tomorrow is a day that Terraria fans have been looking forward to for a long time, as tomorrow is the day that Journey’s End – otherwise known as update 1.4 – drops. Journey’s End will be the fourth major expansion that Terraria has received in its nine-year lifespan, adding a bunch of new items and mechanics to the game. It’ll also be the last major update the game will receive before Terraria‘s developers move onto something to new.

With that in mind, it’s safe to say that this update is big for more reasons than one. Perhaps nothing expresses that better than taking a look at the changelog for Journey’s End, which was published late last night to the Terraria forums. Before you dive in, just be warned: This changelog is so big that it requires a table of contents.

In other words, there’s a lot of content here, whether it’s entirely new or it’s the result of Re-Logic revisiting the existing systems in Terraria and tweaking them for Journey’s End. First and foremost, Journey’s End is adding two new modes – Journey and Master. Journey mode is more of a relaxed gameplay mode that seems to be halfway between Minecraft‘s creative mode and Terraria‘s standard mode, meaning that it’ll be easier to acquire the items you need for impressive builds, but you won’t be given all of them from the get-go.

Master mode, on the other hand, will be the new hardest difficulty mode for Terraria, giving those who have already completed Expert mode something new to sink their teeth into. Journey’s End will also add more than 1,000 items to the game, a bestiary for tracking and cataloging the massive number of enemy mobs in the game, a major revamp to the NPC system, and golf. Yes, golf.

In short, it looks like Journey’s End will be quite the expansive end for Terraria. The update drops tomorrow, but for now, those of you with an hour or two to spare can go dive into the changelog to see all of the new features for yourself.