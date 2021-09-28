Technics EAH-AZ60 and EAH-AZ40 earbuds focus on voice quality

Panasonic’s Technics brand is back with two new pairs of true wireless earbuds — and unlike some competing models, the EAH-AZ60 and EAH-AZ40 give a particular focus to voice quality. In addition to using these earbuds to listen to your favorite music or podcasts, Technics says they can also be used for those times you need to join work calls and conferences.

Panasonic bills its new Technics earbuds as high-end models. In addition to things like an IPX4 water-resistant design and wind noise reduction, both models feature JustMyVoice, a voice detection system that combines software and microphones for clear calls despite loud noises in the surrounding environment.

Technics presents its new earbuds as ideal for those who are often wearing their headphones, taking and making calls between listening to audio and using assistants. The earbuds feature two MEMS microphones, beamforming technology, noise cancellation, LDAC, Bluetooth, and two ambient sound modes.

The Natural and Attention modes, as Technics calls them, allow users to either hear all of the surrounding noises from their environment or only sounds that are detected “in the human voice frequency.” The idea is to let users control how they experience the audio and surrounding environment based on their current needs.

Technics says the EAH-AZ40 earbuds will be offered in Rose Gold, Silver, and Black colors, while the EAH-AZ60 will be offered in Silver and Black. Both earbuds models will be launched on Amazon in October, while a pair of overhead headphones called the EAH-A800 will be launch sometime early next year.