Tactical Field Office is a portable workstation for very remote work

If you’re a photographer, conservationist, or someone who finds themselves having to work in very remote destinations, Helinox has a new product that’ll make your life a bit easier. The company’s Tactical Field Office enables users to trek with their laptop, batteries, and other hardware, then setup office anywhere they’d like.

We’ve seen a growing number of products that cater to people who are embracing their newly acquired work-from-home lifestyle and exploring the different environments in which they can take their projects. New RVs and camper vans that offer dedicated workspaces, for example, have hit the market in recent months.

The latest product in this niche market is Helinox’s Tactical Field Office. As its name suggests, the accessory is a portable workstation that can be toted into the field and then set up to operate as an ‘office’ anywhere you want, whether that’s at a cabin deep in the woods or a watchtower above the treeline.

The company says its Tactical Field Office weighs less than 5lbs, offers a 15-liter capacity, and has a folding table that can be attached to the bag’s aluminum frame. The table can be folded down from the frame so that the work surface and bag are right next to each other; alternatively, users can fully detach the table from the frame.

The bag is made from 600D poly fabric for extra durability, as well as MOLLE webbing for support and attaching accessories. Helinox claims the bag can withstand years of ‘heavy use.’ The bag’s interior is padded, plus there’s a shoulder strap for carrying the unit. The company also offers a laptop sleeve, compressor, and extra pockets for those who need additional items.

The Tactical Field Office is available from Helinox now for $199.95 USD.