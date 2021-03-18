T-Mobile subscribers get special Pandora experience with extra perks

T-Mobile has teamed up with SiriusXM to launch a new perk for the carrier’s mobile customers: a ‘first of its kind’ Pandora offering that includes SiriusXM curated ‘Top Tracks’ stations, ad-free weekend radio, and early access to original podcasts. The new offering, which was announced today, will go live for T-Mobile subscribers later this month.

The new perk will be offered as part of T-Mobile Tuesdays, which means it’ll be available to any subscriber who has access to that program. The ‘special enhanced’ Pandora offering will be provided for free, offering the same personalized experience you get from the ordinary Pandora platform, which will include ad-free weekend radio until March 2022.

In addition to the ad-free radio on weekends, the special Pandora experience for T-Mobile customers will also include SiriusXM-powered ‘Top Tracks’ stations that feature songs pulled from the company’s popular music channels. As well, users will get early exclusive access to some original SiriusXM podcasts.

As expected, you’ll need to download the T-Mobile Tuesdays app to claim the offering on March 23 when it becomes available. The offer will be redeemed through the app, which will then prompt users to install the Pandora app if they haven’t already. You’ll need a Pandora account to access the content.

T-Mobile notes that as part of this perk, users will need to watch ‘a short message’ weekly to get the ad-free weekend radio. Likewise, you’ll need a T-Mobile plan that qualifies you to access and redeem T-Mobile Tuesdays offerings.