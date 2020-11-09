T-Mobile Home Internet service expands to cities across nine states

T-Mobile has announced another expansion of its Home Internet pilot, adding another 130 cities and towns to its roster. The home Internet service is powered by T-Mobile’s LTE network, making it particularly appealing for people who live in rural and underserved locations where it’s difficult to access high-speed broadband.

T-Mobile Home Internet is one of the few options for consumers who want to get high-speed Internet access over a mobile connection rather than through a traditional cable or DSL provider. The company’s product is priced at $50/month without a contract and other things common to traditional service providers, including hardware rentals.

Customers in certain areas got access to T-Mobile Home starting last year; the company says that feedback has been good and it is now expanding the coverage to additional cities in parts of Ohio, Michigan, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Wisconsin, South Dakota, Minnesota, North Dakota, and New York.

The full list of newly added cities and towns is available on T-Mobile’s website here, with examples including places like the Detroit-Warren-Dearborn region, Grand Rapids, Bismarck, Cleveland-Elyria, Gettysburg, Pittsburgh, and more.

The Home Internet pilot currently uses T-Mobile’s LTE network, but the company says that it is gearing up to launch a 5G option nationwide — one that will cover more than half of US households, it says — in the next six years. In places that are eligible, T-Mobile says its Home Internet is offered on a ‘first come, first serviced’ basis.