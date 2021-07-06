Switch OLED CPU and memory detailed, but don’t get too excited

It’s been a pretty big day for Nintendo, but also one with a fair amount of confusion as well. Nintendo announced the Nintendo Switch OLED earlier today, a new version of its Switch console that comes with a few different upgrades. Some Switch fans have long been expecting Nintendo to reveal the Switch Pro, which has been the subject of a number of rumors over the past several years, but unfortunately, it seems that the Switch OLED is not the hybrid console those folks were looking for.

The Switch OLED does come with a few of the upgrades that were rumored for the Switch Pro. As the name reveals, this new console comes with an OLED display, just as the Switch Pro was rumored to. That display is also bigger than the one on a standard Switch, clocking in at 7 inches instead of 6.2 inches; another checked box for the rumor mill on that front.

One key upgrade many rumors claimed was that of an improved CPU. However, Nintendo’s spec sheet for the Switch OLED suggested that the processor won’t be changing, saying only that the console would use an “NVIDIA Custom Tegra processor” – the same thing listed for the standard Switch’s CPU.

Now Nintendo has confirmed that the CPU won’t be changing, nor will the amount or type of RAM. “Nintendo Switch (OLED model) does not have a new CPU, or more RAM, from previous Nintendo Switch models,” a Nintendo representative told The Verge. So, if there was any question before, it’s now safe to say that the Switch OLED is not exactly the Switch Pro of legend.

Essentially, the Switch OLED is for those who want a better quality, slightly larger display than what’s offered on the standard Switch. Of course, there are other upgrades, such as 64GB of internal storage and better audio quality, but they probably aren’t worth upgrading from a standard Switch if you aren’t interested in the larger display. The Nintendo Switch OLED is out on October 8th for $349.99.