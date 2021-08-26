Switch exclusive Bravely Default II is coming to Steam

Earlier this year, we saw Square Enix bring back the Bravely Default series with the release of Bravely Default II on the Switch. Since the series’ inception, the mainline Bravely Default games have only been associated with Nintendo devices, as the first two games were Nintendo 3DS exclusives. It seems that Bravely Default II will break that trend, with Square Enix announcing today that the game is coming to PC.

Not only is Bravely Default II coming to PC, but it’s coming to PC next week. Square Enix announced today that Bravely Default II will be landing on Steam on September 2nd, 2021 – precisely one week from today. If you’re a fan of developers and publishers who announce games just a short time before they release, then it doesn’t get much better than this.

The Steam listing for Bravely Default II is already live, and it’s there we see that the PC version will cost full retail price – $59.99. The game currently has a 10% launch discount that will be available until September 13th, and while that isn’t a huge discount, it does shave a few bucks off the purchase price.

Sadly, it seems that Square Enix hasn’t ported the Bravely Default II demo over to PC. The Steam listing for Bravely Default II also doesn’t list any specific enhancements or new features for the PC version. While we can probably expect something of a visual upgrade in the jump to PC, it looks like this is more or less a straight port of the Switch version.

Bravely Default II is definitely worth considering for anyone who was a fan of the Final Fantasy games that had you switching jobs for your characters. While Bravely Default II may not be quite as good as the original game, it’s still a good source of that classic JRPG feel, so fans of the genre will want to check it out. Bravely Default II launches on Steam on September 2nd.