Surprise Terraria Journey’s Actual End update keeps the new content rolling

Back in May, Terraria received what was supposed to be its final content update in a patch called Journey’s End. It was the fourth major content expansion Terraria has received over the past nine years, and it was a rather grand send-off for a game that has built a massive following since it first released for PC in 2011. As it turns out, however, the new content updates aren’t quite over, as Terraria is receiving a new update today.

Granted, the new update that’s shipping out today on PC is nowhere near the scale of Journey’s End (or any of the other major patches that came before it, for that matter), but there is still some new content to be found. Developer Re-Logic has been working on the update for several months now, and some of the new content can be seen in a brief release trailer embedded below.

We’ll be getting some new cosmetic armor with this update – which is called “Journey’s Actual End” – along with a new NPC and some new achievements to unlock. If you’re like me and you finished unlocking all of the achievements when Journey’s End launched back in May, it looks like there’s now reason to dive back in for another go.

In addition to the new content, we’ll be getting “lots of balance changes” and bug fixes, and finally, “the long-requested game credits (done Terraria style).” So, in the grand scheme, this is a fairly minor update, but we’re sure that Terraria addicts don’t need much to prompt a new playthrough anyway.

Mobile 1.4 will come out later this month :) — Terraria Official (@Terraria_Logic) October 12, 2020

In another news, Terraria 1.4 Journey’s End is heading to mobile later this month. There’s no word on when it will hit other platforms, but we’ll keep an eye out for new details. Look for Terraria‘s 1.4.1 update to land on PC later today.