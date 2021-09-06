Surface Go 3 might only have one notable upgrade

Microsoft’s annual Surface event is a few weeks away, and while it will probably focus on a shiny new Surface Laptop, some are probably hoping that the Surface Duo 2 will also make its debut there. There will probably be other Surface-branded products to be shown alongside Windows 11, but one that could end up slipping under the radar is a new Surface Go 3. Judging by what we’ve heard so far, it probably won’t even cause heads to turn when it gets announced.

The first Surface Go was a good but seemingly halfhearted attempt at a portable version of the Surface Pro tablet. While its smaller size and affordable price may have appealed to some consumers, its middling performance didn’t. The Surface Go 2 corrected some of those mistakes with more powerful processor options but barely changed the formula when it came to everything else.

It now seems that the Surface Go 3 will continue that tradition and might not look different from its predecessor at all. According to WinFuture’s data, the portable 2-in-1 tablet will still have that 10.5-inch FHD display, suggesting the same thick bezels that the line has been criticized for. On the upside, that could mean that accessories made for the Surface Go 2 might also be compatible with the Surface Go 3.

The biggest upgrade, however, will be inside, with the use of a Core i3-10100Y, a first for the Surface Go family. The quad-core 1.3GHz (3.9GHz boosted) processor will be paired with 8GB of RAM, hopefully with a 16GB option available. Although one generation old, it is still a major step up from the defunct Core m3 processor of the Surface Go 2.

It wouldn’t be a Surface Go, however, without a Pentium configuration, and the Surface Go 3 will apparently have a new dual-core Intel Pentium Gold 6500Y. The CPU runs at 1.1GHz (3.4GHz boosted) and will only have a 4GB RAM partner. This configuration is clearly aimed at those who prioritize price and thermal dissipation, but Intel’s Pentium processors don’t always deliver better battery life in the long run.