Super Smash Bros Ultimate DLC fighters Pyra and Mythra get a surprise release

As promised, today Super Smash Bros Ultimate director Masahiro Sakurai sat down to give us a deep dive detailing the game’s newest DLC fighters, Pyra and Mythra from Xenoblade Chronicles 2. Not only did Sakurai detail Pyra and Mythra’s moveset, but he also told us when the duo would be releasing. Previously, all we knew is that the characters would be arriving sometime in March.

As it turns out, release is a lot closer than most us probably expected, as Pyra and Mythra are landing today. Like most players assumed, Pyra and Mythra are technically one fighter, with players being able to transition between the two in battle. Pyra is described as the character to use when you’re looking for power, while Mythra focuses more on speed.

So, if you’re in a situation where you need to finish off an enemy, Mythra could be a good choice because while she will be less powerful than Pyra, she’ll likely have an easier time landing hits – and often, that’s all you need to do when opponents are at high percentages. During portions of the fight where the enemy is at low percentage, Pyra might be the better choice as she could allow you to rack up damage with just a few swings.

In that way, it sounds like Pyra and Mythra will be a lot like Zelda and Sheik before the two characters were separated into individual fighters in later Smash Bros releases. In addition to detailing Pyra and Mythra today, Sakurai also announced some new Mii Costumes from the Ghosts ‘n Goblins and Monster Hunter series; those of you who missed the presentation can watch the whole thing via the video embedded above.

Pyra and Mythra comprise the 9th Challenger Pack, which is available on its own for $5.99 or in Fighters Pass Volume 2, which runs $29.99. Fighters Pass Volume 2 includes Min Min from ARMS, Steve and Alex from Minecraft, Sephiroth from Final Fantasy 7, Pyra and Myrtha, and two more DLC fighters that have yet to be revealed. We’ll let you know when Sakurai and his team at Sora Ltd. announce new fighters for the game, so stay tuned for that.