Super Mario 3D World Switch trailer shows off Bowser’s Fury expansion

As revealed last year, Super Mario 3D World – the flagship Mario title for the Wii U – is making its way to Nintendo Switch. That’ll happen next month, though this isn’t just a straight port of Super Mario 3D World. While Switch owners will be getting the base game, they’ll also be getting a new expansion called Bowser’s Fury, which we were able to take a look at today in a new trailer for the Switch version of Super Mario 3D World.

The trailer itself focuses on Bowser’s Fury, showing us what’s new with this expansion. In it, Mario and his friends actually team up with Bowser Jr. as they apparently work together to stop a Bowser situation that has quite literally grown out of hand. Not only has Bowser himself seemingly been corrupted, but he’s grown to an absolutely massive size.

Mario apparently has options when it comes to dealing with this larger-than-life version of Bowser, as he can grow to massive proportions himself. At the end of the trailer we see this corrupted Bowser and a giant-sized cat Mario squaring off in a way that’s somewhat reminiscent of Gigantamax battles in Pokemon Sword and Shield.

Bowser Jr., for his part, can help out as you play through stages, though judging from this trailer, it doesn’t seem that he’s a playable character. Still, Bowser Jr. will help stomp on enemies and can even use his paint brush to uncover items, so he’ll likely prove to be a handy sidekick.

As for the story at the center of Bowser’s Fury – if there’s any at all – that’s still being kept under wraps. Perhaps Nintendo will reveal more as we close in on Super Mario 3D World‘s Switch release date? We’ll just have to wait and see, but otherwise, count on Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury to land on Switch on February 12th.