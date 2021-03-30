Summer Games Done Quick 2021 goes online once more: Dates and details

We’ve been waiting an unusually long time for the dates for Summer Games Done Quick 2021. While they would have normally been revealed at the end of Awesome Games Done Quick in January, this year the show ended with only the promise that Summer Games Done Quick would be happening, with more information forthcoming. Today, Games Done Quick made good on that promise by revealing the dates for Summer Games Done Quick 2021.

As a refresher, Games Done Quick hosts two week-long speedrunning marathons each year in which speedrunners from all over the world showcase their runs while raising money for charity. Games Done Quick has raised tens of millions of dollars for organizations like The Prevent Cancer Foundation and Doctors Without Borders, and the events are always worth tuning into whether you’re a speedrunning fan or not.

Announcement: With the health and safety of all in mind, #SGDQ2021 is now SGDQ 2021 Online, happening July 4 – 11. Expect the same weeklong charity speedrun event you know and love! Runners: Submissions open March 31 at 11:59 PM EDT! More info: https://t.co/Gja49VasM8 — Games Done Quick (@GamesDoneQuick) March 30, 2021

It’s clear now that Games Done Quick was holding off on announcing the dates for SGDQ 2021 because there was some uncertainty regarding whether or not the show would have to be hosted remotely. Usually, Games Done Quick marathons are held in-person, with speedrunners congregating at a hotel to perform their runs in front of a live audience, but both Summer Games Done Quick 2020 and Awesome Games Done Quick 2021 were held remotely because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While there may be a light at the end of the tunnel because of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, Games Done Quick has decided that SGDQ will be hosted online once more. The dates to mark on your calendars are July 4th-11th, with the show almost certainly kicking off at 12 PM EDT on the first day.

If you’re a speedrunner looking to submit a game, submissions will be open tomorrow, March 31st and close on April 11th. More details on game and volunteer submissions can be found over on the Games Done Quick website, which is linked in the tweet we’ve embedded above.