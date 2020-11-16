Study finds eating too many eggs may pave the way for diabetes

Many studies have evaluated the potential health benefits and consequences associated with eating eggs. Though there’s still debate surrounding the topic, the general consensus is that eating the occasional egg is fine, but eating too many may not be healthy. The latest study on the topic underscores this, warning that excessive egg consumption may increase diabetes risk.

The new study, which comes from the University of South Australia in partnership with Qatar University and China Medical University, found that eating an egg a day may substantially increase your risk of developing type-2 diabetes. The longitudinal study spanned from 1991 to 2009 and focused on Chinese adults.

China is facing a growing public health crisis, reporting a substantial increase in type-2 diabetes over recent years. During this time, traditional diets in China have also been increasingly replaced with different foods, including increased egg consumption and high-calorie snacks.

This new study specifically focused on long-term egg consumption and its potential role in the development of diabetes. The results found an association between the two, finding that adults who often ate the equivalent of more than one egg per day faced a 60-percent increase in diabetes risk.

In addition, long-term consumption of more than 38 grams of eggs per day was found to increase risk by around 25-percent. As well, the study notes that women faced a greater impact than men. However, the researchers caution that additional research on the topic is necessary to understand the role eggs may play in the development of type-2 diabetes.