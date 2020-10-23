Stitcher podcast app reveals massive redesign with new features

Podcast platform Stitcher has introduced a massive redesign for its mobile app, one that brings an updated, clean design alongside new features and more. The new interface comes amid the massive spike in podcast popularity and the subsequent rise of major competitors, including platforms like Spotify and audio apps like Google Podcasts. The new Stitcher design will be made available to users on iOS and Android.

Stitcher is, first and foremost, a media company that includes the creation of podcasts. However, the company is best known for its podcast app, which was once the dominant choice for audio show fans. The company has introduced its new app redesign that includes a new show layout, additional personalization options, and new features for common activities like managing content and searching for new shows.

The redesigned Stitcher app presents content in blocks based on genre and category with these blocks found under tabs like “Shows” and “Latest.” Premium users have their own icon to tap, plus there’s a Discovery section in the app for findings new shows. The overall design is very clean, intuitive, and easy enough for podcast newbies to figure out.

Among the new features is the ability to control podcast episode downloads per-show, meaning you no longer have to choose between having episodes for every subscription downloaded automatically or none at all. Other features include the ability to create custom categories for storing content and filtering content based on various criteria like playback status.

The Stitcher redesign is arriving first in the form of a public beta on iOS and Android, but will roll out to everyone in the coming months. In the meantime, users can check out competing platforms like Google Podcasts, which has a similar visual design, the ever-popular Apple Podcasts, and relatively new options like Spotify’s podcast platform.