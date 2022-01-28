Steam’s Lunar New Year Sale is live, but it won’t be around for long

If your bank account is still hurting from the various winter game sales that took place this past holiday season, you might want to hide your wallet because Steam is back with another one. Valve kicked off the Steam Lunar New Year Sale today, and even though it won’t last as long as the Steam Winter Sale did, it seems to offer just as many discounts on PC games.

viewimage/Shutterstock

Those who have been around for previous Steam sales likely know what to expect by now. While Steam will show new featured deals on the Store’s homepage each day, the discounts will be available for the entire duration of the Lunar New Year Sale. The sale itself runs from today until February 3, 2022, giving you a whole week to scoop up any deals that might catch your eye.

Valve usually offers some kind of carrot-on-a-stick promo to get people to visit the Store daily during a sale, and this time is no different. Steam users can claim a random Lunar New Year-themed sticker each day through February 3 by navigating to the Steam Points Shop, which is also where you can buy Lunar New Year profile backgrounds, icon animations, stickers, and chat emotes with the points you’ve saved up.

Sadly, there’s no trading card set to go along with the Lunar New Year sale, as those are generally reserved for the larger Summer and Winter Sales. It appears the collectibles-obsessed among us will have to settle for claiming the free sticker each day.

Some of the featured deals that stick out include DOOM Eternal for $19.79 (67% off), Disco Elysium: The Final Cut for $15.99 (60% off), Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous for $39.99 (20% off), and Days Gone for $29.99 (40% off). Steam users can check the Steam homepage for game recommendations based on the titles they already play or dive into the interactive recommender to put specific filters on their search for a new game.

Unfortunately, some recent releases aren’t included in this sale, though that isn’t exactly shocking. For instance, the recent ports of God of War and Monster Hunter Rise are still listed at full price, while other recent releases like Forza Horizon 5 and the Halo Infinite campaign only have slight discounts (10% and 20%, respectively).

Still, there are plenty of good deals to take advantage of, so take a look at those wishlists and the front-page recommendations. The Steam Lunar New Year Sale wraps up on February 3, 2022, at 10 AM PST/1 PM EST.