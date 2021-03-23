Steam Remote Play Together makes it easier to game with anyone (and there’s a sale too)

Perhaps spurred by the pandemic keeping everyone at home, Steam has spent the last several months building out its Remote Play Together service. At first, it started as a way to play select local co-op games online with Steam friends. Then, earlier this month, it expanded again, this time allowing users to invite someone who doesn’t even have a Steam account to play games with them.

While that is certainly a cool feature, it was only limited to one person when it rolled out at the beginning of this month. That meant if you had more than one person who didn’t have a Steam account, you could only invite one of them to your game. Now, Remote Play Together is getting yet another expansion that seems to do away with that restriction.

According to Valve, Steam users can now invite up to four people to play “thousands” of Remote Play Together games on Steam with just a URL, and only the person hosting the game needs to own a copy and have a Steam account. We’re guessing that most PC gamers out there have Steam accounts already, but this could be a very useful tool for getting non-gamers in on some multiplayer action without having them first go through the process of creating a Steam account.

Valve says that players don’t need an account if they’re joining your game from Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS, or Android devices. You’ll be able to create a link you can send to friends by booting up the (Remote Play Together-compatible) game you want to play and then opening up your Steam friends list and generating the URL there.

This invite anyone functionality will be put to the test during a livestream featuring a number of streamers and YouTubers on March 25th at 10 AM PDT. That streaming event will be accompanied by a sale on Remote Play Together games, which runs from the same time on the 25th until March 29th at 10 AM PDT.