Steam Next Fest happens from October 1 to October 7

Steam has confirmed when Next Fest will happen, kicking off on October 1 at 10 AM PDT and ending October 7. Next Fest is a multi-day celebration of future games allowing gamers to explore and play hundreds of different game demos. During the event, fans will be able to watch developer live streams and chat with development teams about games that are coming soon to Steam.

Along with announcing the dates, Steam also shared a teaser video that shows multiple games that will be featured. One of the more exciting game demos that will be available during the event comes from the creators behind “No Man’s Sky.” We don’t know much about that game at this time, but big things are expected from the developers.

Other games seen on the teaser video include “Starship Troopers – Terran Command”, “Life of Delta”, and several others. The event will have a mixture of game demos from established developers with multiple titles to their credit and first-time developers just now breaking onto the scene.

Next Fest events have happened frequently during the pandemic since the pandemic has prevented gatherings where fans can interact with developers or game together. Next Fest was previously called the Steam Game Festival, but its name changed in June of this year.

On the official notification of the event, Steam confirmed that it stopped seeking out developers to feature their demos in the October edition of Next Fest on August 15. Presumably, after the October next Fest kicks off, it will be at least a couple of months before another event occurs.