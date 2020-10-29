Steam Halloween Sale kicks off a weekend of spooky deals

As expected, Valve kicked off the Steam Halloween Sale today, discounting a number of spooky and scary games for the next few days. While the Halloween Sale often acts as a prelude to the larger Autumn and Winter Sales that follow in November and December, this year’s Halloween Sale is taking things one step further by advertising in-game Halloween events alongside all of the deals.

When you view the Halloween Sale page while logged into Steam, you’ll see a list of “Spooky Events For You” section that shows Halloween-themed events happening in games you own, games that are sale, and games that are free-to-play. Speaking of free-to-play games, there seems to be a number of titles that have gone free for the weekend, including Warhammer: Vermintide 2 and Dead by Daylight.

Many of the games included in the sale have some kind of horror or supernatural angle to them. For instance, Phasmophobia is a mere 10% off and is currently the most popular game in the sale, thanks no doubt to the popularity it has found on Twitch. Other deals include DOOM Eternal at 50% off, bringing it down to $29.99; Control Ultimate Edition for $27.99 (30% off); and Capcom’s Resident Evil 3 remake for $29.99 (50% off).

There’s actually a surprising number of deals on offer, so if you’re spending Halloween inside but still looking for a scare, then it’s probably worth browsing Steam’s Halloween sale. Even if you’re not necessarily a fan of horror games, there are a number of games from other genres discounted.

Keep in mind that the Halloween sale is going to be quite a bit shorter than larger sales like the Summer and Winter Sales – instead of stretching on for a couple of weeks, the Halloween sale will be wrapping up on November 2nd at 10 AM PT.