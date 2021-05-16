Stardew Valley game soundtrack gets soothing sleep lullabies cover

Hit farming simulator game Stardew Valley is known to be as relaxing as it is addictive. What better game to get a soundtrack cover designed to lull you to sleep? The game’s developer ConcernedApe has revealed that Gentle Love has created a soothing Prescription for Love cover of the game’s iconic songs, ones that are chill enough to play as you fall asleep.

The Prescription for Sleep: Game Music Lullabies music series comes from Norihiko Hibino and AYAKI, the two artists known under their performance name Gentle Love. The Prescription for Sleep series features relaxing, soothing covers of hit game music, giving fans a way to experience the soundtracks in a different way.

It's truly an honor that GENTLE LOVE is doing a Stardew Valley album. I listened to their Secret Of Mana covers a bunch while developing Stardew. The most relaxing music possible. The Stardew album comes out on May 19, you can pre-order here if you want: https://t.co/eGPYtonAlU — ConcernedApe (@ConcernedApe) May 6, 2021

The latest installment in the audio series is Stardew Valley; the album has a total of 12 tracks, including the game’s overture, “Winter: Nocturne of Ice,” “A Golden Star is Born,” and more. The artists offer a number of streaming options, including ones to download and stream the content.

You can find Prescription for Sleep: Stardew Valley on Apple Music, Amazon Music, Bandcamp, and iTunes Store. The album is available to preorder for those who want to own rather than stream it. Prescription for Sleep: Stardew Valley will be available on May 19.

A number of game songs have been covered by Gentle Love, including popular ones made available under the Game Music Lullabies Vol. 1 and Vol 2. Titles include DuckTales, Final Fantasy XV, Yoshi’s Island, Undertale, Super Metroid, Chrono Trigger, Donkey Kong Coutry.