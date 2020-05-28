Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge makes a VR game from Disney’s hit park

Last year, Disney launched its Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge theme park at both Disneyland and Disney World, and now it seems we’re going to get a VR game based on it. Today, ILMxLAB announced Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge, a new VR game it’s making alongside Oculus Studios. Not a whole lot is known about the game at this point, but it sounds like it’ll be releasing sometime this year.

As the title suggests, Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge will expand the lore around Black Spire Outpost, the setting of Disney’s park. An announcement on the ILMxLAB blog says that the game will offer an “original story” that includes “both new and iconic characters from the Star Wars universe.” It’ll also support a number of different gameplay styles and difficulty levels, so it isn’t necessarily a game for casual players.

“The rich storytelling in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge has redefined what a Disney park experience can be, and we are thrilled fans will have an opportunity to discover new stories, meet new characters and explore new regions of the planet Batuu in Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge,” said Scott Trowbridge, Disney’s Imagineering creative executive. “Now our guests can immerse themselves in these stories both inside and outside our parks.”

ILMxLAB also confirmed that the game will take place between the events of The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker. That’s all we’re getting out of ILM, Oculus, and Disney today, so we’ll have to wait on them for more details about this game.

Key details that we’ll be looking out for include pricing and release date, which are both being kept under wraps for now. Platforms are also in question, but since Oculus Studios has a hand in creating this game, don’t be surprised if it winds up being an Oculus exclusive. We’ll let you know when these companies share more details, so stay tuned.