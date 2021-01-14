Star Wars Battlefront 2 leads two big weeks of free games at Epic Games Store

As 2020 came to a close, there was some question about whether or not Epic would continue giving away free games each week in 2021. After all, this was something that was supposed to end with 2019, but then Epic decided to extend its free games promotion through 2020. It’s clear now that Epic will continue offering free games as we move through the year, and with today’s rotation, we’re in for two big weeks of free games.

Earlier today, Star Wars Battlefront 2: Celebration Edition became the latest free game on offer from Epic Games. Battlefront 2 is a bit on the old side these days, as it was released back in 2017 and DICE announced that it was stopping regular content updates early last year. Still, this free promotion on the Epic Games Store will no doubt bring an influx of new players to the game, despite the fact that EA and DICE largely view the game as finished.

The Celebration Edition of Battlefront 2 features a number of cosmetics players can equip in the game and normally runs for $39.99 (though we’ve seen it deeply discounted in numerous sales). If you stayed away from Battlefront 2 because of the post-launch controversy surrounding its loot boxes, now could be a good time to take it for a spin without risking any your hard-earned dollars.

Star Wars: Battlefront 2 will be free until next Thursday, January 21st, at 11:00 AM EST. At that time, it’ll be replaced with Galactic Civilizations 3 – a game that will continue the theme of interstellar conflict. It seems that this will be Galactic Civilizations 3‘s debut on the Epic Games Store, though the title initially released for Steam and other platforms back in 2015.

If you’re looking for something to sink your teeth into, Galactic Civilizations 3 is definitely it, as the turn-based strategy game can offer hundreds of hours of gameplay once it gets its hooks in you. Look for Galactic Civilizations 3 to go live next week, but for now, be sure to grab Battlefront 2 while you can.