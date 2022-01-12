STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl delay is a big one

If you’re looking forward to STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl, then we’ve unfortunately got some disappointing news to share. STALKER 2 has been delayed, and it isn’t a minor one either. While Heart of Chernobyl will still be released this year, it’ll only barely make it, as the game has been pushed back to December.

Image: GSC Game World

On Twitter today, STALKER 2 developer GSC Game World announced the game has been delayed to December 8th, 2022. Originally slated to release at some point in 2021, the first actual release date announced for the title was April 28th, 2022. With this delay, the game has been pushed back by seven months.

That’s a significant delay, but in this announcement, GSC Game World said the extra time is “needed to fulfill our vision and achieve the desired state of the game.” The company then added that STALKER 2 is “the biggest project in the history of GSC, and it requires thorough testing and polishing. We are convinced that development should take as long as necessary, especially in the case of such a project.”

Of course, game delays are commonplace these days. Not only do games get delayed all the time under normal circumstances, but the COVID-19 pandemic has derailed game development around the world as many studios have adapted to working from home. For as long as the pandemic continues disrupting everyday life, we’ll probably keep hearing about delays.

STALKER 2 recently came under fire when GSC announced that it would be implementing NFTs in-game. While GSC initially stuck to its guns with a lengthy explanation, it quickly reversed the NFT decision (via Polygon) and confirmed that there wouldn’t be anything NFT-related in the game.

“Dear Stalkers,” the message read. “We hear you. Based on the feedback we received, we’ve made a decision to cancel anything NFT-related in STALKER 2. The interests of our fans and players are the top priority for the team. We’re making this game for you to enjoy – whatever the cost is. If you care, we care too.”

With this NFT scandal quickly followed by a lengthy delay, STALKER fans have taken a couple of gut punches in a row. Then again, if there’s one group of people who are well-adjusted to waiting, it’s STALKER fans, as the original game came out way back in 2007. We’ll let you know when GSC shares more details about STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl, so stay tuned.