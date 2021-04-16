Square Enix pumps the brakes on buyout rumors

It’s been a very up and down day for rumors regarding Square Enix. First, we heard a report claiming that multiple buyers were potentially interested in buying Square Enix – a rumor that’s particularly easy to believe in a world where Microsoft can drop $7.5 billion to acquire Bethesda and all of its subsidiaries. Now, Square Enix has issued a statement on those rumors, attempting to pump the brakes on any speculation that it might soon be bought out by another company.

In that statement (PDF), Square Enix insists that it does not have have any plans to sell and, indeed, hasn’t received any offers. “Bloomberg has reported today that there is interest from several buyers to acquire Square Enix,” the company said. “However, this report is not based on any announcement by Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. We do not consider selling off the company or any part of its businesses, nor have we received any offer from any third party to acquire the company or any part of its businesses.”

The Bloomberg report Square Enix references appeared earlier today on Bloomberg Japan. The report is short and to the point, citing two bankers familiar with the matter who said that several potential buyers had shown interest in buying the company while also noting that it was unclear if those buyers were looking to purchase the company as a whole or just its gaming segments.

It isn’t hard to imagine some larger companies targeting a potential acquisition of Square Enix. Microsoft and Sony both seem to be on buying sprees at the moment, and for Sony in particular, buying Square Enix could be a suitable answer to Microsoft’s acquisition of Bethesda earlier in the year.

For now, however, Square Enix remains an independent company, and it sounds like it won’t become anyone’s subsidiary anytime soon. It seems those buyers cited in Bloomberg Japan’s report today will have to turn their attention to other massive game companies if they want to make a purchase.