Spotify’s Michelle Obama exclusive podcast is now available on other apps

Spotify has announced alongside of the Obamas’ Higher Ground that Michelle Obama’s podcast — the first season, at least — has expanded to other podcast platforms. This follows the content’s exclusive availability on Spotify, which has heavily focused on growing its podcast platform. The expansion will come only a few months after The Michelle Obama Podcast‘s debut on Spotify, earning itself such high-profile guests as Barack Obama, Conan O’Brien, and others.

The Michelle Obama Podcast is, like other podcasts on Spotify, free for anyone to stream. The show involves deep, personal discussions with a variety of guests, of which others include Dr. Sharon Malon, MD, Craig Robinson, Denielle Pemberton-Heard, Marian Robinson, Kelly Dibble, and Valerie Jarrett. In describing her goal for the show, Michelle Obama said:

My hope is that this series can be a place to explore meaningful topics together and sort through so many of the questions we’re all trying to answer in our own lives. Perhaps most of all, I hope this podcast will help listeners open up new conversations—and hard conversations—with the people who matter most to them. That’s how we can build more understanding and empathy for one another.

The show was, you’d expect, quite the hit for Spotify, but it won’t remain exclusive to the platform forever. In an announcement earlier this week, Spotify said that the show’s first season arrived on other platforms on September 30. A quick search reveals the podcast on most podcast apps, including popular ones like Stitcher and Google Podcasts.

Spotify has praised the podcast, stating that the first season of the audio show raked in millions of listeners. The podcast is the first of multiple projects from the Obamas’ Higher Ground Productions that will arrive on Spotify under the companies’ multi-year partnership.