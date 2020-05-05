Spotify’s Harry Potter at Home has celebrities reading the first book

A new project called ‘Harry Potter at Home’ has tasked several celebrities with reading the first book in the Harry Potter series, giving fans something new to enjoy while isolated at home. The sessions are being shared on Spotify where anyone can watch the videos and/or listen to the audio. First up in the series is movie star Daniel Radcliffe.

The first chapter of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s/Sorcerer’s Stone has already arrived and it features Daniel Radcliffe — Harry Potter himself — reading Chapter 1. You can watch Radcliffe read the entire chapter in a newly shared video on the Wizarding World of Harry Potter website or you can find the audio-only version on Spotify.

Surprise! We've got a treat for you…From today, amazing friends of the Wizarding World are going to take turns reading Harry Potter book one. And to start us off with Chapter 1, we think you’ll agree we have the perfect narrator…⚡️ #HarryPotterAtHome

According to Wizarding World, all seventeen chapters in the first Harry Potter book will be read; it has tapped David Beckham, Stephen Fry, Eddie Redmayne, Claudia Kim, Dakota Fanning, and others to narrate the novel. The releases will take place regularly up through the middle of summer, according to the announcement.

The audio versions of the celebrity-read chapters are exclusive to Spotify and available for anyone to stream for free, the company said in its own announcement about the initiative. In addition to the regular app, fans can find and stream the audio in the Spotify Kids standalone app, as well, though you’ll need a Premium membership in that case.

It’s unclear whether the team plans to release a new chapter every week or what kind of release schedule we can expect. The videos and audio-only tracks are being made available globally, however.