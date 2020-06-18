Spotify will soon offer exclusive DC Comics podcasts from Warner Bros

Spotify is the latest company to ink a deal for exclusive superhero podcasts. The announcement was made on Thursday, with Spotify saying that Warner Bros. will release exclusive Spotify podcasts based on characters from the DC Comics universe. The multiyear deal will cover narrative, scripted podcasts, according to Spotify, which says this is the first partnership that involves the full DC Universe IP roster.

Podcasts and, to a lesser degree, dramatized audiobooks are a massive trend at the moment, prompting the rise of serial fiction audio series in multiple genres.

We’ve seen a number of these deals over the past couple of years, including ones involving Marvel and podcast platform Stitcher. As well, the team behind Law & Order announced a fictional crime podcast called Hunted.

In its own announcement today, Spotify said that it will be the exclusive home for a new lineup of DC Comics podcasts from Warner Bros. and DC. What can fans expect? Exact show details haven’t been revealed at this time, but Spotify did indicate that the podcasts can cover the entire DC Universe, including major characters and fringe storylines alike.

Fans can expect “iconic characters,” as well as standalone podcasts that focus on a “broader collection of timeless titles” from Warner Bros. Studios. The content will be produced and co-developed by Blue Ribbon Content, a digital studio belonging to Warner Bros. Television Group. Spotify will handle the distribution, marketing, and advertising.