Spotify just made it much easier to finish podcast episodes

Spotify has announced a refreshed home screen that better personalizes the app experience and makes it easier for users to resume podcast episodes they recently listened to. As well, the design refresh will make it easier for users to rediscover content they previously enjoyed and will serve up music recommendations.

Spotify, of course, is now home to many podcasts in addition to its vast music library. The refreshed home screen design will make it easier to quickly access both. Once the update rolls their way, users on iOS and Android will notice podcast episodes they’ve already started listening to in the Home hub.

In addition, the Home hub will also show new podcast episodes, which will be distinguished by a blue dot. Tapping either card will pull up the podcast episode to get listeners directly back into the content, whether it’s a previously-started episode or a brand new one.

In addition to the new podcast episode view, the refreshed home screen also includes a ‘Recently played’ menu so that users can quickly access up to three months’ worth of past listening. This feature will be available for free and Premium users unlike the new podcast features, which are limited to Premium subscribers.

Finally, the refreshed home screen will present users with a new surface at the top of the hub that presents recommendations based on one’s own listening habits and that are ‘timely,’ such as a hot new release from an artist you stream. The features are rolling out for mobile users across the globe this month.