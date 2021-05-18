Spotify is adding a podcast transcription tool, but it’ll be limited at first

Spotify has announced some new and updated accessibility features that help users navigate the app and enjoy the content. The most notable of the features, which is scheduled to arrive in ‘coming weeks,’ is an automatic podcast transcription tool that lets users read podcast episodes with or without audio playback.

Spotify has spent many months crafting itself into a top podcast platform, some of the most recent developments including things like a way to support creators, Exclusive and Original podcast shows, and, with this latest announcement, podcast transcriptions. The feature will arrive soon on Android and iOS for certain Exclusive and Original podcasts.

The transcripts will be automatically generated and will include timestamps for finding your way around. Spotify says that users will be able to tap on a specific paragraph to start playing the podcast episode audio at that point, though the transcript can also be read without playback.

Though the feature will be limited at first, Spotify says that it has larger ambitions for its podcast transcription service, including making it available for all podcasts on the platform. Users will be able to submit their feedback about the upcoming beta once it arrives to help shape the future of the tool.

Meanwhile, the accessibility update also brings additional text size options and an overall improvement to navigation when using larger text sizes. As well, Spotify has also tweaked the button controls found in the app, namely size, color, and formatting, to help users who have poor vision.