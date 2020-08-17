Spotify Daily Sports playlist mixes sports news with personalized music

Spotify has introduced a new ‘mixed-media’ playlist that offers its users daily sports content, the company has announced. Simply called ‘Daily Sports,’ this playlist brings a variety of personalized music recommendations alongside brief sports commentary, this being similar to its other mixed playlists, including Daily Wellness and Your Daily Drive.

Sports content has dried up as most leagues have been forced to suspend their seasons or delay their plans in light of the pandemic. A number of leagues are expected to get back up and into action this fall, though, meaning fans will finally have new sports content to enjoy. The new Spotify playlist is intended to help users keep up with the news related to these happenings.

Mixed between the music they’ll enjoy, Spotify says listeners will get access to the latest sports news, as well as commentary and content from sports personalities. Some of the content will be exclusively provided by The Ringer, according to Spotify, which says The Ringer will also provide curated content.

Listeners can expect audio intros from Bill Simmons alongside audio segments from things like ESPN Daily, Sports News Minute with Larry Brown, The Lead, and others. The playlist will be updated daily with fresh content to keep listeners up to date, Spotify says.

Because this is a playlist, both free and premium Spotify users can access the content, though it is only available to users in the United States. The Sports Hub on mobile and desktop are now offering the playlist, plus it can be found in the ‘Made for You’ section of the app.