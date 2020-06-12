Spider-Man: Miles Morales isn’t a fully-fledged sequel after all

One of the headliners for Sony’s PlayStation 5 event yesterday was, unquestionably, Spider-Man: Miles Morales. The only thing we saw concerning the game was a teaser trailer, with no further information from the folks at Insomniac, leaving us to wonder if this was a proper sequel or if it was more of an expansion to Insomniac’s existing Spider-Man game on PS4. Apparently, it’s the latter.

In an interview with The Telegraph (as reported by Eurogamer), Simon Rutter – who serves as SIE’s executive vice president of European business – indicated that Spider-Man: Miles Morales is something of an “expansion” to Spider-Man on PS4.

“I guess you could call it an expansion and an enhancement to the previous game,” Rutter said. “There’s a substantial Miles Morales component – which is the expansion element – but also within the game as well there’s been major enhancements to the game and the game engine, obviously deploying some of the major PS5 technology and features.”

Does that mean Sony and Insomniac are porting the base Spider-Man game to PlayStation 5, or will Spider-Man: Miles Morales be more of a standalone expansion that’s only for PS5? That remains to be seen, but it’s clear that Spider-Man: Miles Morales isn’t the fully-fledged sequel that most of us were looking for.

Despite this news, one thing is almost certain: that sequel is probably in development for the PlayStation 5, though with Spider-Man: Miles Morales on the horizon, it could be quite some time before we hear about it. In the meantime, we’ll let you know when Sony and Insomniac share more about Spider-Man: Miles Morales, so stay tuned for that.