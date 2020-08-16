SpaceX Starlink launch mission is a go for Tuesday morning

SpaceX is scheduled to launch its 11th group of Starlink satellites on Tuesday morning. As of today, the weather has been ruled a go for launch with the weather cooperating. Currently, the launch is forecast at 70% for go according to the US Air Force. The weather could change that as there are some fears of rain showers and storms on launch day.

Currently, SpaceX expects to launch at 10:31 AM from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station Launch Complex 40. If there is a delay on Tuesday, there is a 80% chance of a launch predicted for Wednesday. The rocket is loaded with 58 Starlink communication satellites and a trio of PlanetLab SkySat Earth-imaging satellites.

Assuming the launch is successful, SpaceX will have 650 Starlink satellites in low-Earth orbit. The satellites are all primarily designed for Internet connectivity and are intended to eventually blanket the planet and broadband Internet serving even the most remote areas. The company has faced opposition to its plan to put tens of thousands of Starlink satellites into orbit.

Scientists and astronomers around the world have complained that the satellites are too bright and pose the potential to make space observations from Earth very difficult. SpaceX has tried various methods of making the satellites less bright, including different coatings and visors.

Currently, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has stated that public beta testing in North America could begin later this year for the Starlink broadband service. People worldwide are excited at the prospect of being able to get broadband, with some areas being connected for the first time. Subscribers will have to put a white dish on their homes that’s roughly the size of a pizza box to get connectivity.