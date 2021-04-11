Sony’s most popular PlayStation game franchises are heading to mobile

Sony is planning a big push into the mobile gaming world, according to a new job listing from the company. Unlike Nintendo with its lukewarm mobile gaming effort, Sony plans to adapt some of its most popular game franchises for Android and iOS, something it makes clear will be a big effort toward “the future of gaming.”

Sony Interactive Entertainment has published a job listing that seeks a new ‘Head of Mobile’ for its PlayStation Studios, which is comprised of many game studios and collaboration with indie developers. Under the ‘Head of Mobile’ role, the new employee will, according to the job listing:

… promote the vision, mission, strategy for mobile game development within PlayStation Studios and be responsible for driving the business unit commercial success and profitability. Build and execute against a mobile 3-5yr business plan, outlining growth targets, resources needs & KPI’s

Partner with PlayStation Studios Leadership Team to develop mobile product roadmap for a 3-5-year time frame … Manage existing mobile slate already in development while delivering against revenue and profitability goals.

The job listing reveals that PlayStation Studios already has some mobile games in development and that it is looking several years into the future. Though we don’t know when it plans to start releasing these games, the fact that it already has started development on some indicates it won’t be too long of a wait.

Of course, questions remain about the nature of the games Sony has planned. Will they be fairly simple titles based on popular game characters, giving mobile players more endless runners and puzzle games, or will they be more substantial story-driven and online multiplayer offerings that take advantage of high-end phones? The job listing doesn’t shed light on this key question.