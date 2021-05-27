Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds fully leak, including white/gold option

Another leak has surfaced that all but confirms certain details about Sony’s anticipated WF-1000XM4 true wireless earbuds. The model, which we’ve seen leak in the form of both images and renders, will allegedly pack active noise cancellation, as well as a number of other high-end features. With this, Sony’s new true wireless earbuds will be set to compete with the AirPods Pro.

The new leak comes from German website Winfuture, which has a solid track record for revealing products before they’re officially announced. This time around, the leak involves the Sony WF-1000XM4, including what appears to be press photos credited to Sony. The images show the true wireless earbuds with black/gold and white/gold color options.

The big feature here is the Active Noise Cancellation, which will block out most unwanted ambient noises for those times you need peace and quiet. The report also alleges that the upcoming WF-1000XM4 will support Sony’s LDAC tech for streaming hi-res audio, as well as an IPX4 housing for water resistance in those cases where you get caught in the rain.

As expected, the earbuds will be joined by a charging case that, the report claims, will combine with the batteries in the earpieces to offer a total of 24-hours runtime with ANC turned on and 36 hours with it turned off. The case reportedly supports USB-C for wired and Qi for wireless charging.

The WF-1000XM4 true wireless earbuds are expected to launch soon, though we don’t yet know when Sony will reveal them. The report claims the earbuds will be priced at around 279.90 EUR in Europe, which would work out to around $350 USD.